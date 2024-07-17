Iran’s Bagheri Kani meets Lebanese FM in New York

According to IRNA reporter, Bagheri Kani met with Bou Habib on Wednesday evening local time, as part of his diplomatic consultations in New York.

Bagheri called the continuation of talks and consultation with the Lebanese authorities one of the important priorities of Iran and emphasized his country’s strong support for Lebanon's stability and security.

“As in the past, the Islamic Republic emphasizes on supporting the resistance in Palestine, but at the same time, it is trying to prevent the expansion of the war in the region”, he underscored.

Bagheri Hani added noted that Palestinians are the real owners of Palestine and they are the ones who should decide for their land and future.

In this meeting, Bou Habib, for his part, lauded Iran's support for the stability and security of Lebanon and said: "We are looking for peace and stability in the region."

He also emphasized the importance of Gaza and the issue Palestine and efforts to establish a ceasefire in Gaza immediately. "We are looking for peace and stability in the region, and in addition to ending the war against Gaza, efforts should be made to eliminate the risk of expanding the scope of the war in the region."

Earlier, Bagheri met and held discussions on the matters of common interests with the foreign ministers of Russia, Kuwait and Hungary, as well as the president of the United Nations General Assembly.

Bagheri Kani arrived in New York on Monday local time at the head of a delegation to attend Russia-chaired meetings at the Security Council on Palestine and multilateralism.

He addressed the two meetings and explained Iran’s stance on the issue of Palestine, especially on the ongoing Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip as well as told the UN members that the "approach and foreign policy of the Islamic Republic is based on the strengthening of multilateralism, the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law"

While talking to reporters at the UN, the top Iranian diplomat also warned the Zionist regime against the continuations of massacre of Palestinians and any mischief to attack Lebanon.

“The Zionists cannot make up for their failures in Gaza by expanding their war-mongering in other areas of the region," Bagheri Kani said, warning that "Lebanon will definitely be irreversible hell for the Zionists."

