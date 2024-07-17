Saudi Arabia condemns Tel Aviv’s genocidal acts in Gaza

In a weekly session chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Tuesday, the Saudi cabinet reiterated “the demand for an immediate and permanent ceasefire,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

According to the report, Riyadh also called for “protection of unarmed civilians in the occupied Palestinian territories.”

The Saudi cabinet further underlined the importance of activating international mechanisms for punishing the Israeli regime for its illegal acts against the Palestinian people.

From the outset of the war in Gaza, over 38,000, mostly women and children, have been killed in the enclave.

