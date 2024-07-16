Iran warns against continuation of Gaza crisis, attack on Lebanon

According to IRNA reporter, Bagheri Kani emphasized the need for a quick end to the Israeli genocidal war against the people of Gaza and the return of peace there, warning that any continuation of the crisis, including attacks on Lebanon, will not go unanswered.

While congratulating Hungary for taking over the presidency of the European Union, Bagheri Kani stated that relations between Tehran and Budapest have always been positive and moving forward.

The top Iranian diplomat pointed to Israel’s recent threats against Lebanon and the ongoing crimes against the Palestinian nation.

Emphasizing the need to strengthen the stability in the West Asia region and prevent the spread of tensions, he warned that any new tension in the region will have detrimental effect.

Siarto, for his part, stressed the importance of diplomacy in bilateral and international relations and welcomed the strengthening of relations with Iran. He expressed his hope for talks and enhanced ties with the Islamic Republic during the Hungarian Presidency of the European Union.

Also, on the sidelines of the Security Council meeting on multilateralism, the two sides reviewed and evaluated areas of cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the situation in Gaza and the war in Ukraine.

Bagheri Kani arrived in New York on Monday local time at the head of a delegation to attend the Security Council meeting regarding Palestine and on multilateralism under the chairmanship of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the 15-member UN body.

