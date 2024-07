According to the Palestinian Sama news agency, the Hebrew-language newspaper Ma'ariv reported that 35 to 40 rockets were fired from southern Lebanon at Kiryat Shmona and other areas in the Galilee region.

According to this report, following this attack, the siren has been activated in Kiryat Shmona and other areas in Galilee.

On the other hand, some media reported a fire around the Ramim base in the west of Kiryat Shmona following a missile attack on this area.

2050