Gaza war: 300 Palestinian athlethes killed in Israeli strikes

This crime is being committed in line with the direct targeting of Palestinian athletes by the Israeli regime, either by assassinating or arresting them or destroying sports infrastructures, Musfata Siam said, Aljazeera reported.

He added that more than 90% of sports facilities in the southern parts of Gaza have been destroyed since the beginning of the brutal aggression.

The Palestinian Football Association has asked the international and continental federations to take action regarding the Zionist regime’s crimes against Palestinian sports and stressed the need to take punitive measures against it, Siam noted.

So far, Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip has killed more than 38,584 people, including over 15,000 children, in the besieged territory.

4354**4353