Attack on Trump reopens ‘dark new chapter’ in US politics: CNN

The website of the TV network wrote in an article that the attempted assassination, which has opened a dark new chapter in the cursed story of American political violence, has shocked the United States, which is facing one of the tensest periods in modern history.

It also reported that the targeting of a former president at a campaign rally just days before Trump accepted the Republican nomination is an attack on democracy in a “tense political era.”

Although Trump is not currently the president of the United States, his wound underscores the threat that has always cast a shadow over the White House and the presidential candidates, the article continued.

According to the report, Joe Biden is now the 46th president of the United States, and four presidents before him have been killed, the last being John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1963. Now, the shooting of Trump, 61 years after that, has shattered the impression that the US Secret Service expertise has been able to stop this situation to a great extent.

From the author’s point of view, this could even have implications for the Biden campaign, which was in a free fall after his poor performance in the debate.

It remains to be seen whether the shock of Saturday’s events, which could have been much worse, can help curb the toxic political culture in which Trump plays a significant role.

On the other hand, there are calls for investigations of how a gunman was able to get Trump in his sights in a complete failure of security that will have implications for all future presidential and campaign events.

4208**4354