US lawmaker announces probe into Trump rally shooting

According to ABC News, Comer, a Kentucky Republican who is the House Oversight Committee chairman, said he contacted the Secret Service for a briefing and called on Director Kimberly Cheatle to appear for a hearing.

The lawmaker further said that his committee will send a formal invitation soon.

“Political violence in all forms is un-American and unacceptable. There are many questions and Americans demand answers,” Comer said in a statement.

The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Mike Johnson said in a post on X that the House will “conduct a full investigation” into the shooting.

According to senior law enforcement officials, a shooter opened fire from an “elevated position” outside the Secret Service’s security perimeter, striking Trump in the right ear.

The suspected shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, was shot and killed by the Secret Service at the scene. One spectator was also killed and two others were injured.

