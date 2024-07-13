Yemen's Ansarullah calls for prosecution of Israeli authorities after new Gaza massacre

Ansarullah issued a statement on Saturday, hours after at least 110 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on two refugee camps in Gaza City and the southern city of Khan Yunis. The Israeli regime claimed that the target of the attack in Khan Yunis was senior Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif.

The Yemeni resistance movement rejected Israeli claims of targeting Palestinian resistance leaders, saying that it cannot cover up the regime’s brutal crimes.

Ansarullah called for the prosecution of Israeli authorities, and said that the continued killing and displacement of Palestinians are taking place under direct support of the United States while the international community continues to shirk its responsibility.

In a separate statement, the spokesman of the Yemeni Army also said that the weakness and compromise of Arab and Islamic countries have emboldened the Israeli regime to continue its crimes in Gaza.

Yahaya Saree said that the Yemeni armed forces, based on their humanitarian and religious duties, will continue to support the Palestinian people in Gaza.

He added that the Yemeni forces will never hesitate to expand their military operations against “Israeli enemy and all those supporting the Zionists” until attacks against Gaza are halted and the blockade on the territory is lifted.

On Saturday, Israel launched an airstrike on al-Mawasi refugee camp, an area designated by the regime as a safe zone in Khan Yunis. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 90 people were killed and another 300 wounded in the attack.

Israel claimed that the strike, in addition to targeting Mohammed Deif, targeted Rafa Salama, the commander of Hamas' Khan Younis Brigade.

Hamas however rejected the claim as false and nonsense, saying that the martyrs were all civilians.

Also on Saturday, at least 20 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack on worshippers who had gathered to pray near the ruins of a mosque at the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City.

4194