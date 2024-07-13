Palestinian Resistance factions slam Khan Younis massacre

For the 281st consecutive day, the Israeli occupation has continued its aggression on the Gaza Strip, committing further horrific massacres that killed and wounded dozens of Palestinian civilians.

The Israeli occupation forces committed horrific massacres in Khan Younis, where heavy bombardment of the al-Mawasi area of the city killed dozen at least 20 people and 120 wounded.

This area was home to thousands of Palestinian refugees who were targeted by the bombardment of the Zionist regime's warplanes.

The massacres perpetrated by the occupation forces in Gaza, including the latest atrocity in Khan Younis on Saturday, only strengthen the Palestinians' resolve to uphold their demands, Mohammad al-Hajj Mousa, spokesperson for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement in Lebanon told Al Mayadeen.

He added that the enemy is committing more crimes to force the Palestinian people and negotiators to surrender, while the Palestinian leaders are suffering from such massacres and killings, but they will not surrender to the conditions of the Zionist enemy and the US government, which supports the criminals.

Al-Hajj Mousa highlighted that the Resistance would not release Israeli captives without extracting a price.

Marwan Abdel Aal, a member of the politburo of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), reiterated the Resistance's rejection of a conditional ceasefire, asserting that the occupation is deluded in expecting compliance.

He noted that Palestinian negotiators operate from a position of strength amid support from multiple fronts beyond Gaza.

Khan Younis massacre shows occupiers' disregard for international law

The Islamic Jihad Movement issued a statement in which it condemned the Khan Younis massacre, describing it as a continuation of the genocidal war waged by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.

The statement underlined that this massacre came after ten months of global inaction and failure to lift the blockade on hundreds of thousands trapped by violence and starvation.

Such crime also confirms that the occupying regime violates all international conventions and laws, it further noted.

3266**2050