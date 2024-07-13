Jul 13, 2024, 11:19 AM
China blacklists six American firms

Tehran, IRNA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in a statement announced that Beijing has sanctioned six American companies active in the arms industry and several of their executives.

According to the Chinese media, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that Beijing has sanctioned the six American companies active in the arms industry and several of their executives following Washington’s decision to sell arms to Taiwan.

Accordingly, the executive directors of these companies to China will not be allowed to enter China and their property will be seized in this country.

Beijing considers the US’s action in selling weapons to Taiwan as a violation of the One China policy and the three joint statements of Beijing and Washington regarding the island of Taiwan.

Although the United States says it adheres to the ‘One China’ policy, in practice, it is developing its relations with the island of Taiwan by taking reckless actions and promoting official interaction with the island.

Washington recently approved the sale of a significant arms package to Taiwan, while Beijing objects to Washington’s aid to the region it claims as its sovereignty.

