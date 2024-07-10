UNICEF representative in Iran tours modern ward in Children’s Medical Center

Emphasizing the need to increase the capacities of this center, Robin Nandy expressed UNICEF's readiness to cooperate with the Children's Medical Center in various fields.

He hailed the commitment and expertise of the staff and the advanced services provided to children with cancer, primary immunodeficiencies, and metabolic diseases.

We can cooperate in four areas, including empowering the medical staff to provide better services, technical and equipment support, providing necessary items that are not available to the hospital due to sanctions, and also exchanging experiences and conducting joint research and innovations between the Children's Medical Center and other countries, he noted.

Meanwhile, Amir Ali Hamidieh – the stem cell transplant ward of the Children's Medical Center – referred to the sanctions against Iran and their impact on the health sector.

We planned this visit because of the sanctions targeting children so that we can solve the problems of sick children coming to this center, he stated.

