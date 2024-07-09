US officials expect no policy change, continue anti-Iran rhetoric

According to IRNA, the State Department spokesperson reacted while responding to a question raised by a reporter at the Tuesday news briefing regarding the criticism about the dual policy of Joe Biden's administration toward Iran and whether negotiations between Washington and Tehran are likely if Biden wins the election again?

Everyone can give their opinion, but we disagree with them. If you look at the overall US policy toward Iran, we have clearly been committed to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, Matthew Miller, said in response, diverting from the real question about negotiations.

We have worked with our partners and allies around the world to ensure the achievement of this goal, he claimed, adding that “more than 600 sanctions were imposed on Iran and its related institutions in order to deal with Iran's destructive actions”.

Miller continued by saying that the US has also cooperated with its regional partners to prevent Iran's influence through diplomacy.

On Monday, the States Department spokesperson in response to the tone of the newly elected Iranian president as well as the desire of the Biden government to return to the JCPOA said: "We have no expectation that this election will lead to a fundamental change in Iran's direction or policies. In the end, it is not the president who has the final say on the future of Iran's politics, but the Supreme Leader of Iran."

the spokesman and coordinator of strategic communications of the White House on Monday local time told reporters in response to a question about whether the US is ready to negotiate on the nuclear deal or resume other negotiations considering that Iran has a new president? He said: "No".

The reporter asked him to speak louder, and Kirby repeated his "no" again and continued: “We are not in a position to return to the negotiating table just because Iran has a new president”.

The US government has maintained its hard stance toward Iran and recently even issued meddling remarks on Iran’s internal affairs claiming that the elections in Iran were not free and fair, and said that the results of the elections will not have a significant impact on the approach of the US toward Iran.

A US State Department spokesman also claimed on Saturday local time in the first reaction to the results of the Iranian presidential runoff that it was not "free or fair" and "will not lead to a fundamental change in Iran's path".

