Skocic becomes head coach of Tractor football team

Following the order of the owner of the Tractor football club to take the necessary measures to prepare the team, Saeed Mozafarizadeh, acting managing director of the club, after negotiating with various options, finally reached an agreement with Dragan Skocic, who had achieved brilliant results with the Iranian national team, and gave him the leadership of the Tractor team.

Skocic has the experience of leading the national team of Iran, the national under-21 team of Croatia, al-Nasr of Saudi Arabia, Al-Arabi of Kuwait, Reika of Croatia, Abadan's Sanat Naft, Malavan of Bandar Anzali, Fouldah Khuzestan and Khune Be Khune of Babol city.

He has won two championships in Slovenia and Croatia.

Skocic has won 15 victories, one draw and only two losses with the Iranian national team and has recorded good statistics in this respect.

