Iran launches National AI Organization

The ceremony was participated by caretaker president Mohammad Mokhber.

In late December 2023, the late President Ebrahim Raisi, also the head of the country’s Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution, communicated a bill for finalization of a national document on AI.

The bill tasked the secretary of the council with setting out the document in cooperation with the related ministries and organizations.

Caretaker President Mokhber also ordered the launch of the country’s National AI Organization last week which will operate under the presidency.

