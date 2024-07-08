Pezeshkian: Extent of cooperation between Iran and Iraq does not need to be explained

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, in a telephone conversation with Pezeshkian while congratulating him on his victory in the presidential elections wished him success in this great and important responsibility and also in the path of improving the relations between the two friendly and brotherly countries of Iran and Iraq.

He described the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq as deep, strong and in line with the interests of the two nations.

The Iraqi president voiced his country's interest in maintaining and promoting these relations and also creating a basis for further cooperation in the new era.

In this telephone conversation, while thanking the Iraqi government and people for their congratulations, Iran's president-elect also considered the extent of political, economic, cultural and religious ties between the two countries as highly important and expressed hope that such relations will be further deepened in the new era with the cooperation of the high officials of the two countries.

