Israeli regime caught in Gaza quagmire for nine months: Israeli media

Exactly nine months following the Gaza war, the Maariv newspaper confirmed, "Israel is in hell and continues to be mired deeply in the Gaza quagmire."

It reported that 120 prisoners remain in the custody of the resistance in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, over 86,000 settlers have evacuated their homes and have yet to return.

According to the Israeli army, since October 7 of the previous year, 1,592 soldiers and settlers have been killed, and over 4,000 Israelis have been injured.

The report indicated that the Zionist regime recruited 287,000 soldiers into the army's reserve forces.

The Israeli regime waged its brutal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to more than two million Palestinians living there.

3266**2050