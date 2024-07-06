Jul 6, 2024, 8:30 PM
Terrorist plot foiled in southeastern Iran at election night

Zahedan, IRNA – All the eight members of a terrorist group have been arrested in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan a night before the country’s presidential elections, according to a local official.

Reza Sharifi, the head of the election headquarters of the province, said on Saturday that the security forces confiscated weapons and explosives from the terrorist elements.

He said that the terrorists had crossed the border into Iran and planned to carry out terrorist attacks in different parts of the province. He however noter that their plots were foiled with the vigilance of security forces.

The official expressed happiness that the elections were held in full security across the province.

Iran’s presidential runoff elections were held across the country on Friday, July 5, 2024.

