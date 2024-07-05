Jul 5, 2024, 1:19 PM
Latest report on Iran runoff election across world countries

Latest report on Iran runoff election across world countries

Tehran, IRNA – The polling stations in Iran’s representative offices in different world countries are ready to take the votes of the Iranians residing abroad.

Iran’s runoff presidential election began nationwide and at 138 offices abroad on Friday morning.

Below are the photos of some participants in the election and a few of the stations of Iran’s embassies and consulates across the world:
 

Lebanon
Nigeria
Austria
India
Oman
Germany
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Russia's Kazan
Turkiye
Italy
Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif
Nakhchivan
Qatar
Belarus
Russia's Astrakhan
Dubai, UAE
Tajikistan
Pakistan
Turkmenistan
Pakistan's Karachi
Bangladesh
Indonesia
Malaysia
China's Hong Kong
Thailand's Bangkok
UK's London


