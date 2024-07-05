Supreme Leader casts ballot in runoff presidential election

Iran’s runoff election is slated for today across the country and at 138 Iranian representative offices abroad.

Iran’s early election was held on June 28 after the May 19 helicopter crash in northwest country that led to martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage.

From four candidates, Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili won more votes than other hopefuls. The runoff election was planned for a week later as none of the candidates could get the majority of votes to become the next of Iran.



