Iran’s trade with 56 OIC member states hit $8.6b in Q1

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s trade with member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) reached $8.6 billion in the first three months of the current calendar year (March 20–June 20), the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) has announced.

In an interview with an IRNA correspondent on Wednesday, Mohammad Rezvanifar stated that the trade exchanges between Iran and OIC member states in the first three months amounted to 26.7 million tons worth $15.5 billion, marking an 8 and 11 percent increase in weight and value respectively, compared to the previous year.

He added that Iran's exports to these countries totaled 21.5 million tons, amounting to $8.6 billion, reflecting a year-over-year growth of 6 and 15 percent in weight and value.

Furthermore, he noted that Iran's imports from OIC member countries stood at 5.2 million tons, worth $6.9 billion, registering a 20 and 7 percent rise in weight and value, respectively year-on-year.

