Iran’s trade with 56 OIC member states hit $8.6b in Q1

In an interview with an IRNA correspondent on Wednesday, Mohammad Rezvanifar stated that the trade exchanges between Iran and OIC member states in the first three months amounted to 26.7 million tons worth $15.5 billion, marking an 8 and 11 percent increase in weight and value respectively, compared to the previous year.

He added that Iran's exports to these countries totaled 21.5 million tons, amounting to $8.6 billion, reflecting a year-over-year growth of 6 and 15 percent in weight and value.

Furthermore, he noted that Iran's imports from OIC member countries stood at 5.2 million tons, worth $6.9 billion, registering a 20 and 7 percent rise in weight and value, respectively year-on-year.

