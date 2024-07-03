Attendees expressed their grief and anger, chanting anti-US and anti-Israel slogans, demanding accountability for the incident.

The Airbus A300 passenger airliner, carrying 290 people, fell victim to two surface-to-air missiles fired from the USS Vincennes. Among the victims were 66 children, 53 women, and 16 crew members. Additionally, 36 foreign nationals from six countries were also on board.

The aircraft’s black box was never recovered. Iran Air Flight 655, a regular route to Dubai, met its tragic end shortly after departing from Bandar Abbas.

After the tragic incident, Will Rogers III, the captain of the US Vincennes, was eulogized and awarded, which proved that the US Navy’s attack on an Iranian passenger plane had been a premeditated crime.

