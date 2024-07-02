Envoy describes Iran’s approach towards Afghanistan as constructive

In a Farsi post on his X account on Tuesday, Kazemi Qomi stated that on the sidelines of the two-day Doha III meeting on Afghanistan, they engaged in productive discussions at the behest of the special representatives from various countries, including the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Norway, Switzerland, Germany, Turkmenistan, the European Union, and the caretaker government of Afghanistan.

He mentioned that addressing shared concerns, forming specialized committees, exploring solutions to the crisis, and assessing actions to establish stability and lasting security in Afghanistan were key subjects of the meetings and dialogues.

Kazemi Qomi highlighted that Tehran, as a regional power and neighbor profoundly impacted by the longstanding crises in Afghanistan, adopts a constructive approach towards Afghanistan.

He noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran warned against the repercussions of new foreign interventions on the regional initiatives to resolve the issues in Afghanistan.

3266**2050