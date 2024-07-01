Release of Al-Shifa hospital chief refutes Israeli narrative: Islamic Jihad

In a statement on Monday, Islamic Jihad said the Israeli crimes in destroying the foundations of life in Gaza are part of retaliation through a devastating war and organized genocide.

The horrific statements by the freed captives regarding the conditions of the prisoners inside Israeli prisons expose brutal torture and war crimes committed by the Israeli forces.

Islamic Jihad also held the Western governments supporting the Zionist regime, including the the administration of US President Joe Biden, responsible for their silence in the face of Israeli atrocities.

Dr. Salmiya was released along with dozens of other Palestinians early on Monday after being held without charge for months.

His release has caused an uproar among Israeli authorities, laying bare the widening division and chaos in the cabinet of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the war on Gaza drags on without any tangible achievement for the regime.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Israeli regime's far-right national security minister, said the move was a “security negligence” and called for the head of the Shin Bet security service to resign.

Finance minister Bezalel Smotrich also criticized the release of the director of al-Shifa Hospital as a "scandal and a major failure".

Retired army general Benny Gantz, a former member of the Israeli cabinet, also said the Israeli regime had committed a moral and practical mistake in releasing Salmiya, insisting that whoever made this decision must be dismissed.

