Iran, Vietnam discuss cooperation on tourism sector

Iran, Vietnam discuss cooperation on tourism sector

Tehran, IRNA – Senior officials from Iran and Vietnam have explored ways to give a boost to tourism cooperation between the two countries.

Iran’s Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handcrafts and Tourism Ali-Asghar Shalbafian and Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong, in a meeting in Hanoi on Monday, reviewed updating a tourism agreement previously signed between the two nations.

They also called for further meetings between the governments and the private sectors of the two countries to make more use of the existing potentials for tourism cooperation.

The two officials also discussed the possibility of easing visa requirements for the Iranian nationals by the Vietnamese side.  

The Iranian deputy minister is in Hanoi for the inauguration of an exhibition where the tourism potentials of Iran will be put on display.

