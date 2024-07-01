Iran men’s taekwondo team crowned champion at 2024 World Cup

In their first competition, the Iranian national team defeated the Ivory Coast 175-30 and 180-40 in two consecutive rounds on Monday, the first day of the 2024 championships.

The victory made the Iranian men advance to the final where they secured another win by defeating the host team 175-115 and 140-70.

Iranian women are also set to play their first match in the championships on Tuesday when they will face off their South Korean rivals.

The World Taekwondo World Cup Team Championships Series is held in Chuncheon on July 1-3. It is followed by two more World Taekwondo events scheduled for July 4 and 5, taking place in the same city.

Around 200 athletes from 40 countries are taking part in the three events.

