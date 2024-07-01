Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 1

** IRAN DAILY

- Democracy and foreign policy in Iran

On June 28, the Iranian nation took to the polls to cast their ballots in a snap presidential election following the death of the president Ebrahim Raisi, who died in an air crash in the country’s northwest last month. Over 60 foreign delegations attended his funeral and memorial service in Tehran. In addition, many more heads of state and international organizations offered their condolences to Iranian officials. This indicated that, despite the economic, political, and media sanctions imposed by Western countries and Israel, Raisi’s government was globally respected as a result of its positive performance.

- Campaigning kicks off for Friday’s runoff

Iran’s presidential candidates began their campaigning on Sunday for the Friday run-off elections after the Guardian Council confirmed the results of the June 28 election. The Guardian Council’s spokesman Hadi Tahan Nazif said the validity of the first round of the election has been approved by the council, adding that no complaints were submitted to the council by any of the candidates. Masoud Pezeshkian, the Reformist contender, and Conservative Saeed Jalili will face off in the July 5 runoff election after final results showed that Pezeshkian secured a narrow lead over Jalili.

- Israel launches assaults on Rafah, Shujaiya

Heavy fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters continued in northern and southern Gaza with at least six civilians, including children, killed in a strike on a home in Rafah. Israeli forces advanced further on Sunday into the Shujaiya neighborhood of northern Gaza and also pushed deeper into western and central Rafah in the south, residents said. Israeli tanks, which moved back into Shujaiya four days ago, fired shells towards several houses, leaving families trapped inside and unable to leave, the residents said.

- How the Biden-Trump debate exposed US political underbelly

The fierce controversy surrounding the first televised debate between incumbent US President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump remains in the limelight days after they locked horns over domestic and global issues. Trump and Biden missed no opportunity to smear each other at the debate in Atlanta, Georgia, by trading terrible insults ahead of the November presidential election.

- Iran's Constitutional Council confirms presidential election results

Iran’s Guardian Council has officially validated the results of the nationwide presidential election held on June 28th. The announcement, made on Sunday, paves the way for a runoff election scheduled for next Friday, July 5th. Hadi Tahan Nazif, the council's spokesperson, stated that the body has verified the accuracy and legitimacy of the election, formally notifying the Interior Ministry of this confirmation. He added that despite a designated period for complaints and objections, none were received from either candidates or voters.

- Iran acting FM honors victims of Sardasht chemical attacks

Iran's acting Foreign Minister, Ali Baqeri Kani, has paid tribute to the victims of the chemical attacks on Sardasht, a northwestern city, which occurred forty years ago. In a statement issued on Saturday to commemorate the anniversary of the chemical bombings and the National Day of Fight against Chemical and Biological Weapons, Baqeri Kani highlighted that sanctions by Western governments and the U.S. have hindered the provision of medical supplies and equipment necessary for treating Iran's chemical attack survivors.

- Top candidates go head-to-head in runoff

With Iran’s runoff election just days away, the two remaining presidential candidates are in a fierce battle to win over the critical pool of likely voters. Both campaigns are pulling out all the stops to sway undecided voters and turn out their supporters in a high-stakes bid to win the high office. In a statement posted on social media, Masoud Pezeshkian vowed that his administration would firmly oppose mandatory police patrols, internet filtering, and external pressures.

- Yemen unveils new naval drone

Yemen’s armed forces targeted the Transworld Navigator ship on June 23, showcasing their domestically developed “Toophan al-Mudammer” unmanned surface vehicle (USV) for the first time. Military spokesman Yahya Sarees announced the unveiling of a new boat equipped with advanced technology and significant destructive capabilities. The drone boat enjoys significant destructive power and is equipped with a warhead weighing between 1000 – 1500 kg. It is outfitted with sophisticated technology, featuring both manual and remote control options. The Yemeni Military Media said the USV can reach speeds of 45 nautical miles per hour and is operational in all maritime conditions.

- U-20 women volleyballers down New Zealand

Iran’s U-20 women’s national volleyball team achieved victory against New Zealand in a friendly and preparatory match for the 2024 Asian Championship in China. Iran’s U-20 women’s national volleyball team has departed for China to take part in the 22nd Asian U-20 Women’s Volleyball Championship. In a friendly and preparatory match, Iran secured a victory over New Zealand with scores of 25-18, 25-10, and 25-20.

