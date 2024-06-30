Zionist ministry says Gaza war slashed immigration into Israel

The ministry said in a statement that the Zionist regime sees a drop in the number of incoming immigrants since October 7 when the war began.

The statement stresses that some 4,000 immigrants came into the Israeli-occupied territories each month before the war while the number is now less than 2,500.

The ministry said it expected hundreds of thousands of Jews to come into Israel during this period while the opposite occurred.

The Zionist war against Gaza intensified a wave of reverse immigration which had already begun due to political instability, economic problems, suppression and corruption, the statement added.

