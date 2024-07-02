Jul 2, 2024, 3:10 PM
Some 100k Iranians abroad voted in 1st round of Iran’s presidential election: Official

Tehran, IRNA – A member of the executive committee of the presidential election, Alireza Salimi, has said that some 100,000 Iranians living abroad have voted in the first round of Iran's 14th presidential election on June 28.

In an interview with IRNA on Tuesday, Salimi said that the enthusiastic participation of Iranians living abroad in the first round of Iran's 14th presidential election once again showed patriotism and love for dear Iran.

Salimi added that in one case, an Iranian citizen residing in India had driven 24 hours to take part in the presidential polls in that foreign country.

Canada refused to allow  thousands of Iranian expatriates to cast votes in the presidential election despite all its claims to defend democracy, he added.

Since no candidate achieved an outright majority in the 14th presidential election, Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili, the two candidates with the highest votes, will compete in a runoff election on July 5.

