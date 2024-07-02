WHO envoy hails Iran’s strong healthcare system

The Iranian government’s effort to develop infrastructures in the sanction era is the main reason behind the country’s medical achievements, Dr Hussain said at the G5 meeting held in Tehran on Tuesday.

Established in 2005 after Iran’s initiative, the G5 consists of five countries the Islamic Republic of Iran, Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan and, the recently-added Tajikistan. The group is after enhancing subregional cooperation on the health.

In his remarks, Dr Hussain described the G5 as a good example for other countries to cooperate in order to provide health.

The representative also expressed the WHO readiness to promote health services in the G5 member countries.

Elsewhere in the meeting, Iranian minister of health’s special aide Mohammad Hossein Niknam said that policy of strengthening of regional cooperation was revived during the late President Ebrahim Raisi’s tenure

The 29th meeting of the G5 was held in the Iranian capital on July 2 with the participation of a group of Iran’s staff of the health ministry and representatives of the member countries.

As the official noted, the 30th ministerial meeting of the G5 is slated for November in Tehran. The meeting is to focus of health tourism.

