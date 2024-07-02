Zionist media voices concern over ammunition theft by Zionist occupiers

Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper has quoted a Zionist source as saying that Israeli soldiers steal weapons from battlefields in Gaza and smuggle them into the occupied territories.

The media warns about the sale of weapons to what it calls gangs and criminals.

Eventually, Palestinian fighters gain access to these weapons in the West Bank, added the source.

Even before the Gaza war, numerous reports on ammunition theft were published in the Zionist army barracks in the Golan Heights.

