Zionist minister expresses joy over prisons full of Palestinian prisoners

In an interview with the Zionist army radio, Ben-Gvir said that overcrowded prisons in occupied Palestine should not be a reason to release the detained Palestinians.

He described the Palestinians who are striving to achieve their rights and liberate their historical land as terrorists.

Prison is the least penalty that the law has planned for these terrorists, he added.

In response to the remarks made by the Zionist officials who said that the reason for the release of 50 Palestinian prisoners from the “Sadi Timan” prisons, he said that “Sadi Timan” prisons should remain open because it is full of detained Palestinians and that is good.

The Zionist regime released 50 prisoners, including the director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

Earlier on Monday, the head of Al-Shifa Hospital Mohammed Abu Salmiya said that the Palestinian prisoners in the Zionist regime's prisons are facing severe shortages of water and food and are subjected to torture and harassment.

Abu Salmiya said that the Israeli regime does not provide medical services to prisoners in its prisons but attacks them, which is against international conventions.

After its aggressive attack on the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army is currently holding thousands of Palestinian citizens captive, including women and young children, he added.

The Israel regime has captured more than 9,450 Palestinians in the West Bank, including occupied Quds, along with thousands of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and hundreds of Palestinians in the 1948 occupied territories since October 7, 2023.

According to dozens of documents from relevant institutions, in addition to unprecedented crimes such as torture, starvation, failure to provide medical services, and keeping captives in harsh conditions, there has been an increase in torture against Palestinian prisoners.

