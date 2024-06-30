Change of people’s mindset prelude to color revolution: Ex-Austria FM

As the public opinion is focused on issues such as the nuclear negotiations between Iran and the West, and relations between the Islamic Republic and the United States, we have turned to the former foreign minister of Austria to ask her opinion on the interference of Western countries in the internal affairs of Iran. The first part of this interview was published on the subject of the nuclear negotiations.

The Interview with Kneissl, who was in charge of the Ministry from 2017 to 2019, comes as follows:

Some people consider soft overthrowing and color revolution to be a product of the thoughts of some officials and not real. Is there such a thing as a color revolution and how far does Europe and the United States work together in overthrowing Iran's government?

I think it's always a mix of numerous factors, you know. I don't think that you can impose a regime change on a country where you don't have people in the country who are also working on that, you know, but of course, when there is a foreign sponsor, when you have embassies which NGOs and so on, when there's a mix and we saw that in ex-Yugoslavia in the breakdown of Serbia in November 2000, Milosevic [Former President of Serbia Slobodan Milošević] was not ousted by a possible war of 1999, there were all sorts of it, and also it was a mix, I would say it was a mix of everything, again it's not one factor, nothing is monocausal. And the fact that there are still lots of interests of people who think that they can change Iran and bring it back with me, maybe even bringing back the son of ousted Pahlavi who has been sitting in Washington since 1979 or a little bit later they arrived because first they were not allowed to Washington they were in Egypt.

So, I know that there are people who still think they can do it. They didn't manage with Iraq they did not manage with other countries, but they managed definitely with Yugoslavia. There, it happened what we saw in 2011 maybe also that was this mix but you always have to look at the cohesion of the society can do the society to allow it. Is the society cohesive or not cohesive?

But as you said it's a mixture of several things, you know, but the thing is that Western countries, as I see, have put sanctions on Iran so they make the economic situation in Iran worse and they put the legal and political pressure on Iran so they put pressure on people so it helps the overthrowing efforts work better; so, what they need in overthrowing and color revolution that they have already tried to make; so, the question is that if they are trying to do that or it's just something made up by some officials, you know, they cover the color revolution.

Well, it happened to President Mubarak (former Egyptian president). I think what happened to President Mubarak can happen to everybody.

So, this is a real thing that they're trying to overthrow the regime in Iran.

I have no insight. I'm only the observer but I'm not following US politics like I used to do maybe several years ago. I'm now living here and I'm so busy with building up my life here that I don't have now the leisure to give too much thought to that question but we have seen it in Ukraine, we have seen it in Egypt, we have seen it in Belgrade in the year 2000, and you know there's a certain factor to US diplomacy, which I came across the first time when I read the memoirs of Thomas Jefferson, the second president of the United States, who was a very learned gentleman and Thomas Jefferson was also an envoy not an ambassador because he came from a republic and he worked in Paris, and Paris was a kingdom so he was the envoy, he was not ambassador, and in his memoirs he writes in the pre-revolutionary Paris: We have to change the people we have to change, you know that's what the Americans call transformational diplomacy.

Condoleezza Rice spoke a lot about it a lot about transformational diplomacy. In my book on diplomacy, I write it very clearly has nothing but nothing to do with diplomacy, because diplomacy is about mutual respect. You are posted as the ambassador of your country as embassy consulate in another state and you don't interfere in its domestic affairs but these times are gone and the United States ever, since Thomas Jefferson was fulfilled with this spirit. You know it's like we bring happiness to them we make them happy by changing the situation.

It's not diplomacy in the sense you have your system, I have my system, you have your way of life, I respect it we are just here to entertain

There are mutual relations to business, to cultural exchange but not transformational diplomacy which has nothing to do with diplomacy as I always keep saying it's their mindset and it's not only the US’s mindset, you will find it also in the EU. You know it's like helping people change something else come on, you know, I don't want to be changed by you, I have my way of life

That change can sometimes be positive and also be negative. So, in case of Iran, they're just pressuring the people so that they can achieve what they want from the government and the regime, right?

I'm very conservative when it comes to the work of diplomacy, I don't like all these words like preventive diplomacy, cultural diplomacy, public diplomacy, I don't like it for me, diplomacy is mutual respect, you know, you don't interfere in other people's business

But this is happening in regard of Iran.

Not only in regard of Iran. Look at Russia, you know. Just to give you an example because I've seen it here with my own eyes when Mr. Navalny (Russian lawyer Alexei Anatolyevich Navalny) died and most probably, he died from that nature for he was not killed, let's put it like that. EU ambassadors came to his funeral and made statements when President Putin was sworn into the new presidency and the ambassadors had received invitations to come, the only ambassador who came was the French and I think the Hungarians and Slovak sent diplomats, all the others Europeans did not send their diplomats there. You know, this is a state of diplomacy. They run with flowers and chocolate to the funeral of somebody who was a blogger and who was considered as the face of the opposition whatever, you take it, you know everybody has his own view on that but in my eyes, diplomats have nothing to do there. You know, it's none of their business, but they are supposed to come to the presidential palace when the president takes over, they have lost the craft, the basic, the very basics of what diplomacy is about.

