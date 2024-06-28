Iran slams US officials' interfering remarks on presidential elections

Kanaani on Friday condemned US "interference" in its domestic affairs, after the US Deputy Special Envoy for Iran Abram Paley had said that Friday's Election not expected to change 'Iran's direction' .

"As the Iranian regime prepares for its presidential elections, the US unfortunately has no expectation of free and fair elections or fundamental change in Iran's direction," Abram Paley said in a series of posts on his X account on Wednesday.

Kanaani on Friday considered these statements as exaggeration and an obvious interference in its internal affairs, adding that we condemn it.

The US authorities will not stop from such worthless statements and the Iranian people will respond to such interventionist statements with their strong turnout in presidential election, he added.

Polling stations have opened across Iran and other stations for expats across the globe as the Iranians are heading to elect a new president to replace martyr President Ebrahim Raeisi.

Head of Iran's election headquarters said Thursday that as many as 61,452,321 people are eligible to vote in today's snap presidential elections.

Shahcheraghi had previously said that around 60,000 polling stations have been set up for Friday's presidential elections.

6125**2050