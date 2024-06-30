Zionist media: War with Hezbollah will result in absolute defeat

If Israel expands the war to Lebanon and conducts ground operations in this region, it will experience a severe defeat, Haaretz reported.

Although prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet had no intention of a large-scale attack on Lebanon in the last eight months, the prime minister's political opponents revealed that the plight of the residents of occupied Palestine and Hezbollah drones flying in this area have made the situation difficult for him, it added.

Israel does not seek to occupy southern Lebanon up to the Litani River but only wants to conduct a limited military operation on the border to reassure the residents of the north that the area is safe for them to return to, the Israeli media reported.

Haaretz warned about the complexity of the situation in the region, saying that such an operation, even in a limited way, can intensify the tensions in the region and make the situation out of control.

Hezbollah's response to Israel's military action can turn this small military maneuver into an all-out war, and there is a possibility that Israel's strategic infrastructures will be targeted by Hezbollah and even power outages.

Since the onset of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm in the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah has launched frequent attacks in the north of occupied Palestine in defense of the people of Gaza.

9376**9417