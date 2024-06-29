‘US embassy in Sana’a was den of espionage’

Yemen’s Al-Mayadeen network quoted a source as saying on Saturday that the detained spies confessed that the Cultural Attaché at the US embassy targeted all segments of Yemeni society, through which the people in different institutions were lured and recruited to collect information.

According to the same source, the spies acknowledged that “the US embassy was not more than a den of espionage and a tool for sabotage” and that its “the Cultural Attaché was linked to the CIA”.

Additionally, the source highlighted that Yemen has, in the past, become a scene of conspiracies and destructive plots, and the officials of the country’s former regime played a role in that regard.

“The confessions reveal the US efforts to execute hostile projects against Yemen by gathering detailed information and comprehensive surveys, which the US embassy heavily focused on”, according to the source.

Yemeni security services in Sana’a will reportedly broadcast the latest confessions. Last week, the bodies published extensive confessions from members of the US-Israeli espionage network, revealing that their operations were aimed at undermining Yemen's economic sector by collecting data to support US presence and advance its agenda.

“We were on a mission to create a network of public relations in ministries and economic institutions, with the aim of accessing information”, one agent said.

“The US asked us to collect information about oil, gas and mines sectors of Yemen. They made efforts so that their companies can enter Yemen, especially in the sectors of oil, mines and electricity.”

On June 10, the Yemeni Security Forces nabbed a large espionage network operated by American and Israeli spy agencies. Officials revealed that the network had been active within various institutions in Yemen since 2015.

"With God's help, the members of an extensive spy network of American and Israeli (regime) were detained," Abdul Hakim Hashem Al-Khiwani, the head of Yemen's Security and Intelligence Organization, then announced.

The US embassy in Sana'a suspended its operations in February 2015 and is managing the Yemen Affairs through its embassy i Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

