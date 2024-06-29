Iran says ‘all options on table’ should Israel attack Lebanon

“Albeit Iran deems as psychological warfare the Zionist regime’s propaganda about intending to attack Lebanon, should it embark on full-scale military aggression, an obliterating war will ensue. All options, including the full involvement of all Resistance Fronts, are on the table”, the mission said on its X account late on Friday.

Iran issued the warning as fears of a full-fledged war between Israel and Lebanon have grown in the past several weeks after the regime’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Tel Aviv was preparing for what he called a very tense operation.

Daily exchanges of fire have already been taking place between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement on the country’s southern border with the northern Israeli-occupied territories since the Gaza war broke out on October 7.

Hezbollah says it aims to support Palestinian resistance fighters battling the regime inside the Gaza Strip. Hezbollah has also warned Israel against a large-scale war on Lebanon, and pledged to defend the country.

