Lebanon no battlefield for Israel to make up for its losses: Hezbollah

"Repeated threats by Israel are a sign of helplessness and fear, not strength," Sheikh Nabil Qaouk, deputy head of the executive council of Hezbollah, said in remarks carried by local media on Monday.

He asserted that these threats will have the opposite effect for Israel, instilling greater fear and anxiety among "Zionist settlers in the north and other occupied territories".

The Hezbollah official asserted that Lebanon is strong and does not seek security from anyone. "What safeguards Lebanon is the power equations, and surprises of the resistance. The missiles and drones of the resistance have the ability to reach their targets wherever they wish."

Sheikh Qaouk emphasized that Lebanon will not be a place for Israel to compensate for its losses, but rather a battlefield where the Zionist will be defeated in case of a new war.

The Hezbollah official also highlighted the supportive fronts from Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen as factors that have changed the regional landscape of resistance, strengthening the position of Gaza both politically and on the ground.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has recently threatened Hezbollah with an “all-out war” over the group's support for Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah has said his movement is ready for any scenario, waning that no place will be spared in the Israeli occupied territories in the event of a full-blown military confrontation.

Hezbollah and Israeli forces have exchanged fire almost every day since October 8, a day after the Israeli regime launched an ongoing genocidal war against Gaza.

4353**2050