PFLP dismisses Gallant's post-war Gaza plan as delusional

In a statement issued on Saturday, the PFLP said the announcement of such unrealistic plans is a clear sign of the occupiers' inability to address the realities of the "post-war era" in the Gaza Strip.

The PFLP emphasized that the unveiling of the plan, coinciding with Gallant's visit to the United States, is part of the internal political conflicts and rivalries within the Israeli regime, as Gallant attempts to impose his own political will instead of that of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Palestinian movement stressed that the Israeli regime is grappling with a strategic defeat and an existential crisis, being left with a devastated economy, a fatigued military, and facing international isolation.

The Washington Post has reported that Gallant had discussed his proposed post-war plan with US officials on Thursday. The plan, which is not based on a prisoner swap with Hamas, will be supervised by a special committee chaired by the United States and the so-called "moderate" Arab countries.

An international force composed of military personnel from Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Morocco will be responsible for the security of the Gaza Strip, while US forces will provide command and control support while a Palestinian force will gradually take over local security responsibilities, according to the plan.

4353**2050