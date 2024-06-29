Jun 29, 2024, 11:33 AM
Over 500 companies, 9 technology parks attend Iran ELECOMP

Tehran, IRNA – The 27th edition of the Iran International Exhibition of Electronic Computer and E-Commerce (ELECOMP) commenced in the Iranian capital on Saturday, featuring participation from over 500 domestic and foreign companies, startups, and nine science and technology parks.

The four-day exhibition hosts foreign companies from Russia, South Korea, Germany, Taiwan, Syria, China, Pakistan, and Turkey.

Under the theme of "All Together for the Digital Economy," ELECOMP opened at the Tehran International Permanent Fairground, with Minister of Communication and Information Technology Issa Zarepour and a group of IT businesses in attendance.

Elecom Stars, Elecom Pitch, TAVAN Tech and Telecom Talks are among the main parts of the international exhibition, which aims to create opportunities for investment in startups and leverage the potential of the private sector to foster digital economic development in the country.

