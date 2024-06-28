Jun 28, 2024, 6:34 PM
Voting time of 14th presidential election extended until 10 p.m: Official

Tehran, IRNA — The Iranian Interior Ministery has extended the voting time of the 14th presidential election for a second two hours across the country.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. local time (0430 GMT) today. They were supposed to close at 6:00 p.m.

The spokesperson for Iran's election headquarters Mohsen Eslami announced on Friday that the time for voting has been extended for a second two hours (until 10:00 p.m.)

As many as 58,640 polling stations in Iran and 344 others abroad have been set up for the 14th presidential election.

Over 61 million Iranians are eligible to vote in the election.

Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi and Alireza Zakani have dropped their candidacy.

Saeed Jalili, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Massoud Pezeshkian, and Mostafa Pourmohammadi have remained in the race.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei cast his vote at a polling station in Tehran just as the voting started.

On May 19, 2024 a helicopter carrying late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, late Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several other officials crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz, and the Iranian president and the entire accompanying delegation were martyred.

