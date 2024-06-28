Iranian nationals in Iraq, Oman go to polls to vote in 14th presidential election

A large number of Iranians residing in Muscat cast their ballots in the 14th presidential election on Friday.

Iranians headed to the embassy of the Islamic Republic in the capital of Oman to choose a president for Iran.

The ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Muscat Musa Farhang hailed the participation of the Iranians in the election.

This shows Iranians are keen on shaping a bright future for the Islamic Republic of Iran, the official added.

Also in Baghdad, Iranians, especially women, enthusiastically took part in the election.

Nearly 2,500 Iranians, mostly women who have married Iraqi spouses, live in the capital of the neighboring country.

Gholamreza Abaderi, Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Iraq, lauded Iranians' participation in the election.

The envoy praised the Iraqi officials who have prepared the suitable ground for holding this important political event.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. local time (0430 GMT) today. Over 61 million Iranians are eligible to vote in the election.

Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi and Alireza Zakani have dropped their candidacy.

Saeed Jalili, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Massoud Pezeshkian, and Mostafa Pourmohammadi have remained in the race.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei cast his ballot at a polling station in Tehran just as the voting started.

On May 19, 2024 a helicopter carrying late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, late Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several other officials crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz, and the Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were martyred.

