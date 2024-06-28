Palestinian resistance announces destruction of Israeli tank in Gaza: Report

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad's al-Quds Brigades have announced that they have seized a spy drone in Rafah, Al Jazeera has reported.

The drone was carrying out an operation while it was seized, added the source.

"We targeted an Israeli Merkava 4 tank with a Yassin 105 shell in the Shejaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City," reported Arab media.

In a related development, al-Quds Brigades announced on Friday that they have targeted a Zionist vehicle on the east of al-Shujaiya.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, over 37,590 Palestinians have been martyred, and 86,032 wounded in the Zionist regime’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

7129**2050