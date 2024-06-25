Supreme Leader starts speech on occasion of Eid al-Ghadir

Ayatollah Khamenei received thousands of people from five provinces of the country on the occasion of Eid al-Ghadir and on the eve of the 14th presidential election on Tuesday.

The ceremony, dubbed Guardianship and Brotherhood, was held in the presence of the people of Gilan, Markazi, Kohgiluyeh, and Boyerahmad, North Khorasan Provinces, and the families of the martyrs and servants of the holy shrine of Hazrat Shah Cheragh of Fars, at Imam Khomeini Hussainia in Tehran.

The ceremony marks the day Imam Ali (AS) was appointed by Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) as his successor.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s speech is broadcast live on Iranian state TV and his website.

