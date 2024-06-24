Iran's Acting FM meets foreign guests from Oman, Saudi Arabia, Russia

During the meeting with Abdulaziz Al Hinai on the sidelines of the ACD summit in Tehran on Monday, Bagheri Kani said that the Iranian government remains determined to follow the late President's and Foreign Minister's policies in sticking to good neighborliness principles and developing relations with the neighbors, especially the Sultanate of Oman.

Meanwhile, the Omani representative expressed gratitude for Iran hosting the ACD meeting and offered condolences on the loss of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who passed away in a helicopter crash on May 19.

Al Hinai also expressed hope that Iran would hold successful presidential elections, adding that he was confident that the Iranian government and nation would put behind the current sensitive juncture and continue moving towards development, prosperity, and promotion of ties with the neighboring and friendly countries.

The Iranian and Omani officials also discussed various regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Bagheri Kani met and held talks with Waleed El Khereiji, the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who was in Tehran to attend a meeting of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD).

Additionally, Bagheri Kani also met and held discussions with Andrey Rudenko, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, on the sidelines of the ACD summit in Tehran.

The Asia Cooperation Dialogue started its 19th ministerial meeting in the Iranian capital Tehran with the presence of dozens of delegations from Asian countries and international organizations as well as senior officials from the Iranian government on Monday.

Bagheri Kani opened the ACD summit at the Parsian Azadi Hotel in northern Tehran.

“We are proud to be hosting the ministerial summit of the ACD in Tehran and assume its (rotating) presidency,” said the diplomat in his opening speech at the summit.

He added that some 41 delegations of ministers and international organizations are participating in the meeting.

The ACD was established in 2002 in Thailand and is headquartered in Kuwait. A fundamental goal of the alliance is to consolidate Asia's strengths and enhance its competitiveness on the global stage.

