Mufti Qabalan: Half million missiles to be anticipated in all-out war

In a statement on Sunday, Qabalan said that the destructive capacity of these missiles is so that will take the Zionist regime 70 years back.

Qabalan said that the current war on Lebanon's southern front is at the core of Lebanon's regional interests, adding that there is no value for Lebanon without its regional interests and that strategic deterrence is part of its supreme interests, as there is no deterrence without war.

"The Resistance is the cornerstone of Lebanon's survival and future, and Lebanon's sovereignty is linked to the capabilities of the Resistance and the size of its national arsenal that guarantees its regional interests.”

Kadhim al-Fartousi, the spokesman for the Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada anti-terror resistance group, have said that in the event of a full-blown war, this group will stand by Hezbollah.

He stressed that if the Zionist cabinet makes any insane decision, they will make a graveyard for their forces.

9341**2050