Islamic Resistance in Iraq hits Israeli vital target in Eilat

In response to the atrocities committed by the Zionist regime and in support of the Palestinians and the people of Gaza, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq in a statement on Sunday announced that its forces had attacked a vital target in Umm al-Rashrash 'Eilat' using a drone, as reported by the Palestinian Samaa news agency.

The Islamic Resistance added that its forces will continue their attacks on the positions of the Zionist regime.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has conducted attacks on Israeli targets ever since the occupying regime started the genocidal war on Gaza in early October.

The Zionist regime has been waging an atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship after Palestinian Resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on October 7.

At least 37,372 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children. More than 1.7 million people have been internally displaced during the war as well.

3266**2050