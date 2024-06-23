Iran reports major increase in baby formula output in May

During the second Iranian calendar month (April 20 to May 20), the output exceeded six million bottles, IRNA quoted the head of IFDA Heydar Mohammadi as saying on Sunday.

Attributing this increase to the round-the-clock efforts of the staff, Mohammadi said on average, regular formula production has been reported at 5.6 million cans per month.

Notably, there was a 35% growth in formula output during Ordibehesht (the second Iranian month) compared to the previous month, he added.

Additionally, the official emphasized that no factories have stockpiled formula production since March, thanks to careful supervision.

