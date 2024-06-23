Over 2m cell phones imported to Iran in three months

During the three months, 2,049,279 cell phones valued at $527,509,000 were imported into the country, IRNA quoted IRICA's report on Sunday as saying.

Among these, 1,950,483 cell phones were imported by companies and an additional 98,796 cell phones were brought in by passengers., it said.

According to the report, the import of mobile phones by passengers and companies has decreased compared to the same period last year.

The figure experienced a 27% fall in terms of number and an 8% decrease in terms of value compared to the corresponding period the year before.

Earlier, IRICA had reported that 1,353,786 cell phones worth $340,545,000 were imported to the country in the first two months of the Iranian calendar year.

