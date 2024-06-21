Hamas hails Arminia’s recognition of Palestine

In a statement on Friday, Hamas welcomed the move by Armenia as a significant step in the path of recognition of the rights of the Palestinian people by the international community which could pave the way for the end of the occupation of Palestine from the “Nazi Zionists” and the establishment of an independent sovereign country with Quds as its capital.

Hamas called on other world countries to take similar measures to support the Palestinian struggles against the occupying regime of Israel and isolate this criminal regime which continues with its genocide and ethnic cleansing in Palestine.

Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Friday which recognized the Palestinian country.

9341**2050