Iran says Canada’s anti-IRGC measure is rejected by international law

Writing on his official X account, Kanaani also described the measure by the Canadian government as “worthless”.

He believed that the Canadian anti-IRGC measure was an effort to serve the Zionist regime.

It was not unexpected of the allies of the Zionist regime to label the biggest anti-terrorist force of the world as terrorist amid the massacre of Palestinian women and children by the Zionist regime in Gaza, the spokesman said.

He added that the IRGC will undoubtedly remain stronger than before and will continue to be “a thorn in the eye of enemies”.

