Jun 21, 2024, 5:10 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85515782
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Iran says Canada’s anti-IRGC measure is rejected by international law

Jun 21, 2024, 5:10 PM
News ID: 85515782
Iran says Canada’s anti-IRGC measure is rejected by international law

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said that a recent measure by the Canadian government to label IRGC as a terrorist group is rejected by the international law.

Writing on his official X account, Kanaani also described the measure by the Canadian government as “worthless”.

He believed that the Canadian anti-IRGC measure was an effort to serve the Zionist regime.   

It was not unexpected of the allies of the Zionist regime to label the biggest anti-terrorist force of the world as terrorist amid the massacre of Palestinian women and children by the Zionist regime in Gaza, the spokesman said.

He added that the IRGC will undoubtedly remain stronger than before and will continue to be “a thorn in the eye of enemies”.

9341**2050

1 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .